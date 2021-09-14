-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will change its labor rules to ensure almost 200,000 salaried workers become eligible for overtime pay. Her plan…
About 2,400 University of Michigan employees will not be getting the raises or overtime eligibility they were expecting today.The university says that's…
This Week in Review, Jack and I look at a lawsuit in which Michigan and 20 other states seek to block a new federal rule that expands overtime eligibility…
It's time for another political roundup with Ken Sikkema and Susan Demas?.Attorney General Bill Schuette joined a lawsuit this week to try to block an…
Michigan is one of 21 states seeking to block the Obama administration's efforts to make more white-collar workers eligible for overtime pay.The coalition…
The White House says more than 100,000 Michiganders could see bigger paychecks, under new overtime rules.The Department of Labor is essentially doubling…
The word has come from Washington: By year's end, new federal rules could bring overtime protection to more than four million American salaried workers –…