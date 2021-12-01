-
There are almost 50 gun bills stalled in the Legislature right now. Those include requiring background checks, safe storage, and allowing family members to ask authorities to confiscate firearms if someone poses a risk.
"A deeply dark day in Michigan's history." 4 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland CountyThe 15-year-old suspect, a sophomore, has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other charges. Four students have died, and seven others were injured in the shooting.