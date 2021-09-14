-
DTE Energy and state regulators have asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision affecting a permit for the utility's new gas plant.The company is…
Communities along the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and Michigan have been recording unusually high levels of ozone for years. On some days, these…
23 counties in Michigan have reported one or more unhealthy ozone days each year, on average. That’s from a new analysis by the Natural Resources Defense…
The quality of Michigan’s air continues to improve. That’s the finding of a new report out today.The American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to lower the allowed level of ozone from 75 to 65 to 70 parts per billion.Ozone is a dangerous…
Air quality is getting better in Michigan, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. The association’s annual ‘State of the Air’…
Ozone way up in the atmosphere... good. Ozone near the ground... bad. SEMCOG (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments) says the air outside could be…