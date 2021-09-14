-
As Tropical Storm Barry weakens and makes its way north from Louisiana, rain and waves of high heat will be impacting Michigan’s weather. Residents in the…
The Trump administration says it will allow sales of gasoline with 15% ethanol in it year-round, and it says that will give customers more choices at the…
Warm weather, and high winds are stirring up the warnings around Michigan today.We're expected to have unhealthy air, potential for wildfires, and roiling…
Media outlets around the state want you to know... IT'S HOT!!They have several different ways of telling you it's hot.There are heat advisories, warnings…
Heat and sun cook up pollution today, close schoolsTemperatures across the southern part of the state are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s today.In…
The sun and heat cooks up the pollution in Michigan.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says an "Ozone Action Day" has been declared in four…