Some Democrats think the COVID-19 outbreak illustrates the need for expanded paid sick time for workers.State Representative Padma Kuppa (D-Troy)…
A bill introduced in the Michigan legislature would expand paid sick leave for employees in the state.State Representative Padma Kuppa (D-Troy/Clawson)…
The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to offer advice on whether the Legislature acted legally last year to adopt and then dramatically alter two…
The state's new minimum wage and earned sick time laws take effect today. But there’s lingering controversy about how the measures made it into…
A coalition of small businesses has filed an amicus brief with the Michigan Supreme Court seeking an immediate ruling on whether amendments to the state's…
Governor Rick Snyder signed two bills into law that weaken voter initiatives to raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave for workers. Republican…
Today on Stateside, Michigan's lame-duck legislature moved to roll back previously-passed legislation that increased the state's minimum wage and mandated…
Watering down laws on minimum wage and paid sick leave remain at the top of the Republican agenda as state lawmakers return to work next week for their…
The Michigan Legislature returns for the start of its lame duck session Wednesday. There are several items on the agenda, including possibly amending laws…
Proponents of paid sick time in Michigan want to rally support before state lawmakers try to tinker with the new law after the November election.A paid…