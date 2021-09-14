-
Today, on Stateside, we discuss changes to medical care under Michigan’s reworked no-fault auto insurance law, and what it means for those in a…
-
How contemporary African-American artists use portraiture to portray, celebrate the black experienceWhen you walk into the African American art wing of the Detroit Institute of Arts, you see a large portrait of a woman on a couch. The portrait is covered…
-
Is it possible for a black man to rest in an institutionally oppressive society? That is the question Mario Moore wants to tackle in his art. Moore is…
-
Another governor has found his place on the walls of the Michigan State Capitol.Governor Charles Croswell’s portrait was unveiled Monday. He’s one of the…
-
As the Grand Rapids Artprize competition continues to grow and evolve, Stateside’s Lester Graham sat down with the very first winner of the competition,…
-
Let's say you're an artist.You've spent years capturing the beauty of your home state.And now, a new adventure calls to you: hit the road with your…
-
Michigan-raised artist Brenda Goodman is happy. That’s because she’s finally getting steady recognition from the art world, after years of rejection. This…
-
Gene Firn is the founder of Paint for Kids, an Ann Arbor-based organization that mobilizes parents and community volunteers to paint schools.Firn, who…
-
Detroit’s empty buildings are the focus of an art exhibit at the Northville Art House.Erik Olson is a painter and teaches at the College for Creative…
-
Three female artists have spent two years road-tripping around the small, often rural towns between Toledo and Detroit. They've talked to anyone they…