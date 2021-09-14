-
During the president's visit to her home district, the first woman of Palestinian descent to serve in Congress shared her harsh assessment of Israel's role in escalating the violence.
Dearborn's Arab and Muslim communities organized an array of pro-Palestinian protests during President Joe Biden's visit to a vehicle plant on…
Thousands of people gathered at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn Sunday afternoon to express their support for Palestinians in…
A federal judge accepted a plea deal from an alleged Palestinian American terrorist and activist today in Detroit.Rasmea Odeh was initially charged with…
A prominent Palestinian-American activist faces up to ten years in prison and the loss of her US citizenship after being found guilty of immigration…
Several thousand people turned out Wednesday night at a Southfield synagogue to show support for Israel in its current conflict in Gaza.“We stand with…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee is traveling to the Middle East this week for a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.The…
Helen Thomas had worked for United Press International for 57 years. She was an opinion columnist for Hearst Newspapers from 2000 to 2010. She spent much…