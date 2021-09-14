-
The change of ownership of the Palisades nuclear power plant took an important step this week.The plant’s current owner, Entergy Corporation, agreed in…
-
This week, federal regulators will hold a public meeting to discuss plans to transfer the operating license for the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy…
-
A new report finds nuclear power plants in this region will face heat stress in the future because of climate change. The analysis from Moody's Investors…
-
A new bill would create a citizens advisory panel for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants.Democratic State Representative Jon Hoadley introduced…
-
The Palisades nuclear power plant will shut down by the spring of 2022. The company that owns Palisades plans to sell it.Located on the shore of Lake…
-
The Palisades nuclear power plant will stay open until 2022 after all.Late last year Entergy, the company that owns the plant, announced that Palisades…
-
The Michigan Public Service Commission is trying to decide if closing the Palisades nuclear power plant in southwest Michigan will save customers money.…
-
Consumers Energy wants to buy a power plant fired by natural gas to help replace the energy produced by the Palisades nuclear plant.Consumers hopes the…
-
A state board wants more information on how Consumers Energy will make up for the nearly 800 megawatts of power that will be lost after the Palisades…
-
This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.The Michigan Public…