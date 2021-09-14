-
Battle Creek mom Lori Truex didn't have the money to pay her daughter's Michigan State University tuition.But she didn't let that stop her. Truex decided…
-
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - Battle Creek city commissioners are scheduled to cast final votes Tuesday on ordinances aimed to regulating panhandling and…
-
Michigan legislators will soon discuss a bill that would outlaw aggressive solicitation in the state and create a fine for violators.The bill moved from…
-
Some residents and business owners in Kalamazoo want tighter restrictions on where people can panhandle. The city says the proposed changes come in…
-
Last September, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a law that made panhandling a criminal misdemeanor, saying it trampled on the rights…
-
Grand Rapids police used to use a state law outlawing panhandling to arrest hundreds of people over the years. But a federal judge struck down that law as…
-
Dozens of Michigan communities are getting letters from the American Civil Liberties Union warning them that their anti-panhandling laws may be…
-
Two men who successfully fought the state's panhandling law after being arrested in Grand Rapids in 2011 for panhandling will each get more than $6,000 as…
-
State Senate delays road legislationLeaders in the state Senate say that plans to fix Michigan roads aren't likely to appear on the November ballot.…
-
Under a decades-old Michigan law, "a person found begging in a public place" is considered a "disorderly person" and can be arrested and prosecuted as…