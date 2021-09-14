parental rights

-
A federal judge dismissed a case last week about Michigan's practice of drawing infants' blood without parental consent. Parents are generally not told…
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether it's appropriate for a judge to see the conditions of a home before terminating someone's parental…
Gov. Rick Snyder will consider changing the rules that allow courts to permanently remove children from their parents.The bills are on their way to the…
The Michigan Supreme Court this week handed a big win to parents with disabilities in child welfare cases.If the state removes a child from her home and…
A new law would protect rape victims from a custody battle with their rapists when a child is conceived.The Michigan Senate unanimously passed legislation…
The Michigan Supreme Court will consider a case tomorrow involving a grandparent’s right to have visitation with a grandchild.In the case, the parents of…
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - A man seeking custody of a child born to a married woman has lost at the Michigan appeals court in a case linked to a new law…