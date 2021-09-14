Paris climate talks

-
On Friday, many students and young people will walk out of school or work for what could be the planet’s largest strike so far to bring attention to…
A majority of Americans believe states should take the lead to address climate change if the federal government fails to act.That’s one of the findings of…
President Donald Trump announced the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. The agreement calls on participating countries to…
Story updated June 9 at 2:07 p.m.In the wake of President Trump leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, several dozen mayors across the U.S. have created a…
Aptly enough, it was 60 degrees in Michigan, in December, the day that 195 nations agreed to take steps to reduce carbon emissions.Carbon dioxide from…
As 190 nations try to finalize a climate change agreement in Paris, activists around the world are planning marches and rallies in support of that…