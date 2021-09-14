-
A group of lawyers who work for local governments across the country is objecting to a recent decision by a federal appeals court on marking tires to…
A federal court has clarified its decision in a dispute over marking tires, a method that many cities use to keep track of cars and write parking…
Tire chalking by police is now banned in Michigan, a decision the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made Monday. A lawyer, whose client has $180 in…
Physically marking a tire without a warrant is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled. The amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.
DETROIT (AP) – Detroit plans to roll out a parking system that uses technology tied to license plates in an effort to improve enforcement efficiency and…
Many trips to Michigan shopping malls this weekend will end with a minor fender bender in the parking lot. Carinsurance.com says the most common accident…