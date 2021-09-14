-
Today on Stateside, how the pandemic is delaying parole for people who are incarcerated in Michigan, even as prisons continue to have outbreaks of the…
-
The Michigan Department of Corrections and Catholic Charities are working to find a way to restore ‘substance abuse training’ for inmates. Without the…
-
A Kent County judge will hear a contested parole case Monday involving an infamous serial killer. Catherine Wood has served nearly 30 years for helping to…
-
Upon release from prison, ex-offenders often enter a world full of uncertainty. Where do you live? Where do you work? How do you survive? Mario Bueno…
-
Michigan’s top prosecutor is on board with proposed changes to how the state parole board determines if an inmate can be released from prison.The bill…
-
The number of criminal offenders who return to prison within three years hit a record low last year -- to 28%. The recidivism high was 46% in 1998.Chris…
-
Research at the University of Michigan indicates a key driver of the high incarceration rates is someone on parole being returned to prison — not for an…
-
The state Department of Corrections says Michigan taxpayers spend millions of dollars on healthcare for terminally ill and medically fragile inmates. The…
-
Michigan is on its way toward sweeping changes in its criminal justice system. The state House passed a large package of legislation Wednesday. The bills…
-
Tonight at 8 p.m., Detroit Public Television will debut a new documentary focused on the high rate of imprisonment in the U.S. and Michigan.It's entitled…