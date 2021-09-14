passenger rail

-
The spotlight in Marquette will soon be focused on trains.The Michigan Rail Conference is happening at Northern Michigan University August 17 and 18,…
-
Construction of the M-1 streetcar line continues along Woodward Avenue in Detroit running from downtown to Grand Boulevard in Midtown.The new streetcars…
-
A state official says $3,000-a-day lease payments on idle train cars should end by Sept. 30. The Michigan Transportation Department is negotiating with a…
-
Amtrak announced on Saturday that it will be adding 18 trains in Michigan during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.According to an Amtrak press…
-
NILES, Mich. (AP) - An Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people has arrived in Chicago after weather-related problems caused it to stop for more than…
-
The steam engine that inspired the children's book The Polar Express and provided sounds for the movie version is back in service after a four-year…
-
Beginning Tuesday, the subsidy that Amtrak gets from the state of Michigan is about to triple, from $8 million to nearly $25 million a year. The reason…
-
In Lansing this week, a group hopes to lay the course for developing Michigan's railroads.There is a growing demand for passenger and freight rail…
-
States in the Midwest are moving forward with their plans to increase the speed of passenger trains.The Federal Railroad Administration announced that…
-
Some refurbished commuter rail cars will start test runs in southeast Michigan today.The stainless steel, bi-level cars will run on tracks between Pontiac…