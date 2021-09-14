Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

-
The next round of Affordable Care Act health insurance sign-ups starts Friday, amid declining health care premiums and declining enrollment.More than…
-
Time is running out for Michiganders to sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Midnight Saturday is the deadline to qualify for…
-
The deadline to sign up for 2019 Affordable Care Act health plans is less than two weeks away, and fewer new Michiganders are signing up for…
-
Michigan’s major party candidates for governor are skirmishing over who would do a better job of protecting health care coverage.Democratic candidate…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds expanded Medicaid coverage is increasing access to family planning and birth control for poor women in…
-
Michigan’s Attorney General will not be joining some of his fellow state attorneys general in challenging President Trump’s decision to end Obamacare…
-
Access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders may be at risk as a federal funding deadline looms.More than 40 community health centers…
-
The U.S. Senate takes up a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act this week. Under the bill, states would assume greater control over health care, and…
-
Michigan hospitals are coming out against the Republicans’ latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.The new bill, sponsored by U.S.…
-
Michigan opponents of repealing the Affordable Care Act say now that the latest effort to repeal it has failed, it’s time to look at how to fix…