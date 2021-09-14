Patrick Colbeck

-
The Republican candidates for governor have been battling it out for months. There’s more money being spent on the Republican primary than in recent years…
-
New campaign finance reports suggest this year’s governor’s race may end up being the most expensive in Michigan history.The August primary will select…
-
With just two weeks left before the August 7 primary, a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor is under fire over how often he shows up…
-
Primary elections are next month, August 7th, and we’re making the rounds with the gubernatorial candidates vying for their party's nomination one more…
-
Candidates for Michigan governor in next month’s primary are sharply divided, along party lines, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana.In…
-
After a storm of criticism, state education officials are extending the public comment period on proposed changes to the state social studies…
-
The Michigan Department of Education has added two "listen and learn sessions" about proposed social studies guidelines amid growing outcry over the…
-
Opponents of changes to Michigan social studies curriculum were out in force at a public hearing Monday in Flint.High school teachers, college professors,…
-
Teaching is my third career, if you count a brief and dismally unsuccessful foray into the world of real estate sales.But when I finally decided my life’s…
-
"I believe every Michigan kid has a birthright to a great public education," says Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer, unveiling her…