-
President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Wisconsin this Thursday for the groundbreaking of the $10 billion Foxconn plant.The Taiwanese…
-
Democrats in Congress want House Speaker Paul Ryan to send money to Flint before Congress adjourns for seven weeks.Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint sent a…
-
Ann Romney is making stops across Michigan Friday. The wife of Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney started early at conference center in…
-
Paul Ryan will be at Oakland University in Rochester tonight as the Romney campaign refocuses its attention on Michigan.This comes after fundraising…
-
Romney campaign in Michigan this week"Mitt Romney's campaign is showing Michigan some love this week. Romney's running mate Paul Ryan holds a rally at…
-
Michigan’s delegates say they left the Republican National Convention last night with extra enthusiasm.They say vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan set…
-
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his running mate Paul Ryan appeared before a crowd of nearly 10,000 in Commerce, Michigan on Friday.But…
-
Supporters are gathering in Commerce Township, Michigan waiting to hear from Mitt Romney and his running mate Rep. Paul Ryan. They're scheduled to address…
-
Vice President Joe Biden, presidential hopeful Mitt Romney and his running mate, Paul Ryan, will all make campaign stops in southeast Michigan this…
-
This week, it’s a trickle down edition of It’s Just Politics. Trickle down: as in how Mitt Romney’s selection of Paul Ryan as his running mate will play…