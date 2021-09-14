-
It's called "pay or stay:" jailing people who can't afford to pay a fine.It's a controversial issue nationwide. Critics say pay or stay sentencing has…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is proposing a rule that would strengthen the ban on sending poor people to jail if they can't afford to pay…
-
A Macomb County judge found himself at the center of a court hearing Monday.Eastpointe district judge Carl Gerds III has come under scrutiny for…
-
A low-income Metro Detroit woman who faced jail time over dog license fees got help from a higher court this week.The Macomb County Circuit Court stepped…