paying for Michigan schools

-
LANSING, Mich. - A key senator is proposing to repeal Michigan's school-turnaround law and to overhaul a system that potentially could lead to the closure…
-
Michigan and other states may soon compete against one another to try to win a new round of grants from the U.S. Department of Education.Congress allotted…
-
More than 60 people in Grand Rapids rallied against Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget cuts Tuesday night. Protestors took over a normally quite block…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-918165.mp3The way we pay for schools changed a lot back in 1994 when voters…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-917944.mp3School districts across the state have been cutting staff and…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-917658.mp3Michigan legislators hear from educators all the time about money…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-917410.mp3Getting your budget cut is no fun, and that's exactly what's…
-
You can hardly find a bar in Michigan that doesn't feature video screens offering you a chance to get rich and help Michigan schools. The lottery has done…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-916993.mp3Michigan's schools are required by law to have a budget by June…