-
Research shows chemicals banned years and even decades ago are showing up in some Great Lakes shorebirds. Scientists found P-C-Bs used as a coolant in…
-
The International Joint Commission has released recommendations to limit the toxic impacts of flame retardant chemicals in the Great Lakes environment.The…
-
The International Joint Commission (IJC) says the U.S. and Canada should create a strategy to reduce toxic chemicals called polybrominated diphenyl ethers…
-
A research team has discovered high levels of flame retardants in bald eagles in Michigan.Polybrominateddiphenyl ethers, or PBDEs, are in all kinds of…
-
Flame retardant chemicals help keep foam and plastics from catching on fire. They’re called PBDEs. That stands for polybrominated diphenyl ethers.They’re…