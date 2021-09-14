Pedestrian safety

-
Pedestrian deaths from car crashes spiked nearly 20% in Michigan last year, according to preliminary data from the Governors Highway Safety…
New city ordinances pertaining to pedestrians and cyclists in Kalamazoo go into effect June 1.Drivers in Kalamazoo will be required to stop for…
Ann Arbor mayor John Hieftje vetoed last week's repeal of Ann Arbor's crosswalk ordinance. This leaves Ann Arbor's controversial crosswalk ordinance…
Ann Arbor's City Council voted 6-4 Monday night to repeal its controversial crosswalk ordinance. The rule requires drivers to stop if a pedestrian is…
The Ann Arbor City Council will vote tonight on whether to repeal the city's crosswalk ordinance.State law requires cars to stop only after pedestrians…