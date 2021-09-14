-
More than 100 local units of government in Michigan will be developing plans to ensure retirement benefits they promised employees and retirees are paid…
-
Lansing’s mayor is not ruling out some “pain” as the city deals with a rising legacy costs.Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sat down with his Financial Health…
-
The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder a set of local retirement bills that passed by wide margins once they were stripped of controversial…
-
Last week, U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., confirmed that he will retire at the end of this term. On Wednesday, Andy Levin announced his bid to succeed…
-
Michigan’s Legislature does not like voters checking its work. Case in point: lawmakers are back to referendum-proofing controversial…
-
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are calling on Congressman John Conyers to resign over sexual harassment allegations. Pelosi…
-
The legislature is considering a package of bills that would give the state power to step in and manage a municipality’s budget if the local government…
-
The state would evaluate retirement funds in every Michigan city, township, village, and county under a legislation rolled out today by Republicans in…
-
Hundreds of police officers and firefighters rallied today at the state Capitol. They are trying to protect retirement benefits that include health care…
-
This week, the state of Michigan dropped charges and arrest warrants against 186 people — almost all of them Detroit residents — after accusing them of…