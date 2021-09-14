-
A controversial bill setting new standards for cleaning up contamination is on its way to the governor.The state House approved the legislation Tuesday by…
Governor Rick Snyder signed an executive directive yesterday to deal with PFAS and PFC contamination around the state.Snyder has established a task force…
One West Michigan school community can feel more at ease. Water samples from East Rockford Middle School were tested, and show no signs of toxic…
Health officials in Kent County plan to investigate whether there are cancer clusters near waste dump sites once used by the shoemaker Wolverine World…
A combat center in northern Michigan has become the third military installation in the state to test positive for contaminated groundwater.Capt. Brian…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating whether a shoe manufacturer is responsible for water contamination in West Michigan.In…
Grayling water officials announced in July they had found trace amounts of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, in the municipal water supply. The levels…
Grayling water officials say they’ve discovered “trace” amounts of a type of perfluorinated chemical in the city’s drinking water wells. The levels are…
Massive defense spending bills in Congress would require the federal government to study the health effects of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs).…
Researchers have found some kinds of chemicals are harder to filter from water.These compounds belong to a family called highly fluorinated chemicals.…