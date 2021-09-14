performance art

-
Carson Brown wants to make people think critically about what he calls the American landscape, and he’s not talking about mountains and vistas. He’s…
What do Olympic ice dancers who train in Michigan have to do with Michael Lee?He's a professional mime and physical acting coach. Lee has worked with 10…
Artists are often idealists, but in Flint this weekend, a new theater company is trying something really optimistic.They’ve written a play about…emergency…
Voting for ArtPrize was supposed to end today. But the website has been down on and off throughout the day. So voting to narrow down the “top ten”…