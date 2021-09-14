Personal Injury Protection

-
A new report says Michigan’s auto insurance rates are still the highest in the nation.The ZEBRA is a company that tracks auto insurance rates across the…
-
The Michigan House of Representatives is expected to bring HB 4936 to the floor for a vote soon.That legislation would significantly change Michigan’s…
-
A coalition of rehabilitation centers and people injured in car accidents is trying to stop proposed changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance…
-
Michigan legislators are considering changing insurance benefits for people badly injured in auto accidents. The sponsors of the legislation say it will…
-
Michigan legislators are looking at changing the state’s mandatory auto no-fault insurance. But some of the legislators say the information they need from…
-
Update 3:35 p.m.A state House committee has approved major changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance.The legislation would cap medical fees and…
-
Tomorrow (TUES.) the Michigan legislature holds the first hearings on bills that would change the state’s no-fault auto insurance. Legislators say auto…