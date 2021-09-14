-
The campaign to add LGBTQ rights to Michigan’s civil rights law has more time to collect signatures, but not in time to make the November 2020 ballot.That…
-
The future is cloudy for groups fighting to get those marijuana and anti-fracking proposals on the November ballot in Michigan.The House last week gave…
-
A coalition of activist groups is trying to make an issue of the Legislature passing laws to bypass petition drives and ballot measures.The groups say…
-
Michigan voters could see a question on the November ballot this year asking them to make the state Legislature part-time.The Committee to Restore…
-
The petition drive is the citizens’ direct route to changing laws. It’s part of the state constitution,Article 2, Section 9 (if you want to read it for…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan could require people paid to collect signatures for a ballot drive to wear an ID badge.Legislation to be considered by a…
-
Even though they won today, the group hoping to repeal Michigan's emergency manager law could still face a legal challenge in the Michigan Supreme…
-
Michigan Congressman Thaddeus McCotter has decided to drop plans for a write-in campaign for the November ballot.The decision effectively ends the…
-
A Pontiac teacher who says she was fired after helping her students organize a fundraiser for the family of Trayvon Martin is receiving support in the…
-
A petition drive is underway that may end with asking Michigan voters if they want more casinos.The state Board of Canvassers approved the form of the…