petition signatures

The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify a petition that would repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor…
The Michigan Supreme Court has sent a lawsuit over a 2018 ballot initiative law back to the Court of Appeals, saying the lawsuit should be dismissed.That…
The campaign to add LGBTQ rights to Michigan’s civil rights law has more time to collect signatures, but not in time to make the November 2020 ballot.That…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a law that makes it more difficult for petition drives to qualify for the ballot is…
Democrats in the state Senate want to change a controversial law that passed during last year’s lame duck session.The bill was signed into law by Governor…
Do you have a right to have your name counted when you sign a petition? Or, can it be thrown out on a technicality that has nothing to do with you?There…
It is petition signing time in Michigan.When you go vote tomorrow it is very likely that you will be greeted by a petition circulator.These circulators…
A judge wants to hear testimony from a handwriting expert in the next few days before deciding if a recall election against Flint’s mayor can take place…