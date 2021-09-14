-
Federal lawmakers, two from Michigan and two from Illinois, have introduced bills that would require the federal government to address concerns about…
-
Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, has often reached out through the phone line to talk with us here on Stateside, but today he joined us in-studio to discuss…
-
State environmental officials have rejected a plan to allow piles of petroleum coke to be stored at a location along the Detroit River.Pet coke is an oil…
-
Studies by environmental scientists find that 48217 is the most polluted zip code in the entire state of Michigan.It's the zip for the Boynton…
-
A meeting of the Detroit Board of Zoning Appeals yesterday resulted in some verbal firework, some confusion, and much scrutiny.That's because the hearing…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A company says it has removed piles of petroleum coke from Detroit's riverfront, but will need more time to haul away other materials from…
-
Deadline set for the removal of pet cokeDetroit Mayor Dave Bing has ordered the removal of all petroleum coke from the city's riverfront. Detroit Bulk…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Mayor Dave Bing has issued a deadline for the removal of all petroleum coke from the Detroit riverfront on the city's southwest side.Bing's…
-
Detroit Congressman Gary Peters wants the US Government Accountability Office to study petroleum coke.Peters has asked the Congressional investigative…
-
