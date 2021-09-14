-
Emily Heyboer adopted her poodle Charlie a couple years ago. Charlie was expensive, but the pet store offered a monthly billing option. It was only later…
-
Researchers have found that some of the most common reptiles and amphibians that people own as pets are also the most likely to be released into the…
-
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks.The announcement was made Thursday by Patti Kukula, the executive…
-
Telling your landlord that the family pet is an “emotional support animal” – when it isn’t—could land you in jail. That’s if a bill introduced recently in…
-
These stories always amaze me. They're like a little window into a world we barely understand: how animals interpret and navigate the world around us.Word…
-
Officials are reminding people to make sure pets aren't drinking unfiltered Flint tap water, after two area dogs tested positive for lead toxicity in…
-
Oakland County is using a new app that uses facial recognition software to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.Joanie Toole is chief of the Oakland…
-
Update: 11:08 a.m., March 7, 2014The 14-year-old pup we wrote about earlier in the week was reunited with its owner (woman on the right):From the Coast…
-
The question of how many stray animals are in Detroit has been talked about ever since Bloomberg News put out this piece with the typical "Detroit is a…
-
More people are contributing to the Michigan animal welfare fund. That means the state was able to give more money to more animal shelters this year than…