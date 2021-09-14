-
A national group says the experience in Flint suggests Michigan should make changes to its emergency manager law.The Pew Charitable Trusts has been…
-
One of the criticisms frequently aimed at Congress is that "gridlock" where decisions come slowly, if at all, as both sides draw their respective lines in…
-
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has been elected to the board of directors of Dow Chemical. The Midland-based chemicals industry giant…
-
A new study from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Detroit spends a larger chunk of its budget on the City Council than other major…