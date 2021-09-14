-
The state Department of Health and Human Services has reduced the area covered by an advisory against eating deer harvested near a contaminated site in…
Today on Stateside, from outbursts at school board meetings to confrontations at the store, the pandemic seems to have given rise to a new culture of…
A U.S. House Committee will be taking up the National Defense Authorization Act. An environmental group is hoping it includes funding and deadlines for…
Environmental groups are calling on the Air Force and the State of Michigan to get serious about cleaning up PFAS around the site of the former Wurtsmith…
The bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, that senators finished writing this past weekend, would include $10 billion for PFAS cleanup.PFAS—or per- and…
The U.S. House has approved a comprehensive bill to regulate and control a class of chemicals known as PFAS.The bill would require the U.S. EPA to…
A collection of Michigan environmental groups said Thursday that they had formed a coalition aimed at reducing the harmful effects of a group of chemicals…
Today on Stateside, we talk to a researcher who found that the forever chemicals known as PFAS are showing up in rainfall around the Great Lakes. Then,…
The U.S. Senate will be considering two bills to clean up PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at military installations. The ‘Filthy Fifty Act’…
If you buy some kinds of bagged fertilizer for your garden, you might be getting more than you want.The Ecology Center and Sierra Club sampled different…