-
Sometimes you just need the right messenger. And sometimes that messenger is a kid in Grand Traverse County who just wants an uninterrupted baseball…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants Michigan to buy up to 100,000 of doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on its own.The federal government already arranged…
-
This weekend, a convoy of trucks rolled out of the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage, carrying the first doses of the freshly-FDA-approved COVID-19…
-
The drug company Pfizer is producing an experimental version of a COVID-19 vaccine at its facility in Kalamazoo.The company says that test version will be…
-
A proposed $100 billion merger of two giant drug companies may have an impact on thousands of people in Michigan.Pfizer confirmed it’s talking with…
-
About 750 Pfizer employees in Kalamazoo are going to have a new boss.Pfizer announced today it's spinning its “animal health” division off into its own…
-
NEW YORK (AP) Pfizer says it may sell its animal health and nutrition business in the next two years so it can focus on expanding its low-cost…
-
The University of Michigan has announced that it's planning a new health care policy institute in thecomplex that once belonged to drugmaker Pfizer…
-
A new type of incubator is open for business at the University of Michigan. It’s called a “venture accelerator,” and it’s located in the sprawling…