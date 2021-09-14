-
Today on Stateside, nearly four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state of Michigan. A pharmacist discusses how pharmacies…
Meijer is suing an Indian drug manufacturer it claims cost the Michigan-based retailer tens of millions of dollars. The exact figure won’t be known for…
Researchers have set up two Porta potties by a bus stop on the University of Michigan's central campus today. They're hoping to gather enough urine to…
The former CEO of a pharmacy in the Grand Rapids area has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud. The conspiracy involves dozens of…
The owners of a Flint pharmaceutical company rang the bell on Wall Street Friday.The company started in a Flint neighborhood pharmacy nearly 40 years…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Five years after Michigan voters legalized marijuana use for medical purposes, lawmakers say it's time patients can buy the drug at…
Another Michigan university is looking to take advantage of Grand Rapids’ medical mile. The area is known for the growing number of specialty hospitals,…