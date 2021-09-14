-
The founder of Michigan-based Art Van Furniture retail chain, Archie A. Van Eslander, passed away Monday at the age of 87 from complications related to…
-
Philanthropic groups have played a central role in helping Detroit recover from the depths of bankruptcy.But has that philanthropic giving been too “top…
-
Government failed Flint.It's pretty tough to dispute that statement, knowing what we know about how the Flint water crisis came to be, and how it was…
-
The Next IdeaMichigan's philanthropic organizations are facing a changing climate of giving.Movement of money within the nation's wealthiest families, low…
-
If you had 20 years to give away $1.2 billion, how would you do it?That’s the question facing one Detroit-based philanthropy, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr.…
-
When you hear about the Gates Foundation, the Mott Foundation, or any of the myriad other philanthropic organizations, how do you describe what they do?Do…
-
A handful of Detroit-based civic-building projects will receive grants totaling $10 million from the Ford Foundation this year.The New York-based global…
-
Chances are good most of us have heard of the Kiwanis Club. The name is unusual.But you might not know the Kiwanis club started just about 100 years ago…
-
The state House is expected to take up a controversial telecommunications bill. The measure would let AT&T end traditional landline phone service as long…
-
There's been a new development in the unfolding story about Federal Judge Gerald Rosen and his bid to protect the DIA collection and the pensions of…