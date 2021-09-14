photography

-
Today, on Stateside, Michigan’s redistricting commission asks for more time. Plus, one writer considers personal and public tragedies while delivering…
-
Dr. Eric Bouwens, a physician and photographer, spent several years in Sparta, Michigan treating migrant farm workers who were harvesting in “Fruit…
-
In the latest edition of National Geographic, you'll find a big spread dedicated to exploring how ice coverage has dramatically decreased on the Great…
-
Today on Stateside, an Ann Arbor bookstore is racing to come up with a way to do business online after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its…
-
For many of us, it is more pleasurable to look at pictures of beautiful sunrises than to get up and actually see beautiful sunrises.However, Bugsy Sailor…
-
Today on Stateside, the interim president of Michigan State University has publically apologized to survivors of sexual abuse by former MSU sports doctor…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to our Friday political commentators about Governor Whitmer’s move to have Michigan set its own PFAS standard. Plus, a…
-
The already-stunning photo ops at the Straits of Mackinac just got even better.Rare blue ice has formed at Mackinac, and it’s a bonanza for photographers,…
-
Standing on the shores of the Great Lakes on a sunny late-summer day, it’s virtually impossible to think of those sparkling waves as a death trap.But…
-
In all the conversations and policy debates over our criminal justice system, it can be easy to get caught up in the sheer numbers of inmates in our…