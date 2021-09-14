-
Dr. Eric Bouwens, a physician and photographer, spent several years in Sparta, Michigan treating migrant farm workers who were harvesting in “Fruit…
-
More than a thousand resident physicians at the University of Michigan health system say they’re frustrated and insulted by contract negotiations that…
-
Physicians in Ontario are facing a dilemma: What can you do when asked to perform an action that is legal, but violates your moral code or religious…
-
While personnel are still in the military, the doctors they see understand their experiences in combat, or in other situations, might mean they have…
-
A new report by the Citizens Research Council, a public policy research organization, shows that there is a shortage of primary-care physicians across…