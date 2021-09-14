-
A massive new plant that turns hogs into pork loin and bacon opens up this week in Coldwater, about 80 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.The new Clemens Food…
About 200 pigs are on the loose in Michigan after a tractor-tailer incident.Yup, you heard us right.This information comes from Caleb Whitmer of The…
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Scientists plan to trap up to 18 feral swine and fit them with radio collars in a five-year project to learn more about the…
State health officials say Michigan has recorded its first human case this year of a potentially serious pig-borne flu virus.The child who fell ill with…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOBUKrMXfGw&feature=player_embeddedA farmer in Michigan could face up to $700,000 in fines for keeping a hybrid breed of…
Michigan officials and pig farmers are locked in an escalating debate over new rules that make wild boars illegal in the state. The state maintains that the animals can destroy natural ecosystems, but some farmers say that the rules will destroy their livelihoods.
The Kent County Health Department today reported that the first case of H3N2v influenza infection has been identified in a child from Washtenaw County.The…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has filed its first legal action under an order that outlaws some breeds of exotic swine.The Michigan DNR has…
Wildlife officials took aggressive action last year to keep pigs from running wild on the landscape. Certain kinds of pigs were declared an invasive…
The state Department of Natural Resources says it will move slowly to enforce a ban on wild boar species that takes effect at the end of this week. The…