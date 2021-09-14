-
The deadline for Flint property owners to take part in the city’s free lead service line replacement program is just a few days away.During the Flint…
Construction crews will be busy in Flint this fall trying to finish replacing thousands of lead pipes.The city of Flint has been replacing lead and…
Flint leaders say the city is a year ahead of schedule in its program to find and replace lead pipes.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says the contractors have…
A dozen members of Congress received an update Friday on the Flint water crisis.The group, all Democrats, met with city residents and inspected a pipe…
The federal government would spend tens of billions of dollars repairing the nation’s water infrastructure over the next decade if a bill introduced in…
Officials with the company hired to oversee Flint's lead pipe replacement program met with city residents Thursday night.Last November, the city hired Los…
Flint's mayor says city employees are focused first and foremost on replacing lead water pipes but are also working to provide status reports required…
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit claim the city of Flint is not abiding by the terms of an agreement that opened the door to nearly $100 million in funding for the…
In a sign that the Flint water crisis is possibly nearer its end than the beginning, the state of Michigan is closing more than half of the bottled water…
Flint’s problem water pipe records are forcing the city to rely more on a special tool to determine if homes are using lead or copper service…