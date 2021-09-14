-
The plan to dig a nearly four-mile tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac and replace the Line 5 oil and gas pipelines continues to move forward.Last…
One of the major arguments against shutting down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is that it supplies propane to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the northern…
President Trump issues two executive orders that could make it harder for states to block companies from building oil and gas pipeline projects.
There's been more than a little concern regarding Enbridge's oil and gas pipeline known as Line 5. It crosses under the Mackinac Straits near the Mighty…
Three small dents in Enbridge Energy's Line 5 pipeline are likely from the same vessel that caused damage to electrical cables in the Straits of…
Tired of waiting for the state, environmentalists are offering their own plan for shutting down an oil pipeline that runs beneath the Mackinac Straits.In…
There's a building boom for pipelines all across the country right now, and that’s created anxiety about new pipelines close to where people live and…
Congress has ordered stronger safety measures for pipelines carrying oil and other fuels in the Great Lakes region.The requirement is contained in a bill…
Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 goes right under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.At the Straits, it splits into two pipelines. Both pipelines are 63…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is holding public meetings on Tuesday about a proposal to divert water from Lake Michigan.Waukesha,…