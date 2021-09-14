-
The City of Detroit has announced that improvements in its animal care and control operations are exceeding initial goals.Last December city officials…
-
The alleged owner of three dogs that attacked and killed a nine-year-old Detroit girl was arraigned on murder charges Thursday.Pierre Cleveland was Emma…
-
Nine-year-old Emma Hernandez should be getting ready for fourth grade. Instead, her family is planning her funeral.On Monday, the little girl was attacked…
-
A quick internet search on pit bull dogs and attacks will reveal some pretty awful stories in Michigan.In July, for example, we heard about a 71-year-old…
-
A coalition of dog groups is upset the state allows local governments to ban specific breeds of dogs. Many communities put restrictions on pit bulls,…
-
Representative Timothy Bledsoe (D - Grosse Pointe) proposed a statewide ban on pit bulls after hearing from a constituent in his district, according to…
-
Parts of Detroit without power this morningPower outages are affecting many of Detroit's main buildings today. Workers at Detroit's city hall were told…
-
A metro-Detroit lawmaker has proposed a statewide ban on pit bulls.The measure sponsored by Representative Timothy Bledsoe would make it illegal to own a…