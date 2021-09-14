-
Wolverine Worldwide says it will pay nearly $70 million to build municipal water systems in two communities affected by PFAS contamination. The company…
-
Plainfield Township could end up paying millions of dollars more than it though due to PFAS.Residents of Plainfield Township in Kent County, north of…
-
A West Michigan shoe manufacturer thinks they aren't the only ones to blame for PFAS polluted groundwater. Wolverine Worldwide has been at the middle of…
-
Residents in two West Michigan townships with PFAS contamination could end up paying to be connected to city water.Officials from Plainfield and Algoma…
-
Plainfield Township installed a PFAS filter at its water treatment plant this week.The new filtration system will remove a family of chemicals known as…
-
Two townships have joined the state’s lawsuit against a west Michigan shoe manufacturer.Plainfield and Algoma townships are both being affected by ongoing…
-
Some Plainfield Township residents left the open forum to discuss municipal water with more questions than answers last night.The community north of Grand…
-
West Michigan's Plainfield Township wants to make sure the toxic chemicals polluting some private wells don't contaminate its municipal water system. So…
-
Governor Rick Snyder signed an executive directive yesterday to deal with PFAS and PFC contamination around the state.Snyder has established a task force…
-
Uncertainty lingers in West Michigan following an informational town hall meeting about contaminated well water.State and county health official know the…