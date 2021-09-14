-
Two people died and one person was injured when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood on Detroit's east side Sunday.The 17-year-old survivor is in…
Thirty years ago today, a flight outbound from Detroit Metro Airport on its way to Phoenix never reached its destination. Moments after takeoff, Northwest…
Decades after they were laid to rest, a marker has been placed at a mass grave in South Haven for the victims of a plane crash. The grave was only…
It was 63 years ago when Northwest Flight 2501 took off from La Guardia in New York on a non-stop flight to Minneapolis.Flight 2501 never made it to its…
It'll be 50 years ago in August when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his now iconic "I have a Dream Speech." But King gave an earlier version of that speech…
If you lived in Michigan in the summer of 1987, you might remember one news story that was set apart from the others. It was the evening of August 16 when…
Filming has wrapped on a documentary featuring the only survivor of the 1987 plane crash near Detroit.Twenty-five years after Northwest Flight 255 killed…
Update 3/30/2011, 6:32 a.m.:A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says three people have been killed after a small, single-engine Piper airplane…