The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has approved $100,000 in funding for Planned Parenthood. This comes after a federal rule change that bars…
Today on Stateside, Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X which funds services for 42,000 patients in Michigan. Plus, new Oakland County County…
Planned Parenthood announced it will withdraw from the federal Title X program which funds contraception and family planning services for low-income…
Legislation to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure is on its way to the full Michigan state House.Tuesday, on a largely party-line vote, the House…
People started gathering more than an hour before the meeting.By the time the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to begin, the line of…
Michigan became one of 21 states joining a lawsuit against the federal government's new Title X rule, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on…
The Michigan Legislature has officially begun its summer vacation. Before they left, legislators considered a number of complicated issues, including…
The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, including a provision that attempts to cut funding to Planned Parenthood.Snyder and…
After a public meeting and online survey yielded many negative opinions, Saline Area Schools will not move forward with a plan to partner with Planned…
If you listen to the rhetoric about Planned Parenthood from Republican congressmen and legislators, you might think it is the world’s biggest abortion…