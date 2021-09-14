-
Michigan still has a 90-year-old state law on the books that bans abortions. The state hasn’t enforced the law since the 1970s, when Roe v. Wade set the…
-
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has approved $100,000 in funding for Planned Parenthood. This comes after a federal rule change that bars…
-
Planned Parenthood announced it will withdraw from the federal Title X program which funds contraception and family planning services for low-income…
-
People started gathering more than an hour before the meeting.By the time the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to begin, the line of…
-
The Michigan Legislature has approved a new budget that cuts funding to Planned Parenthood. The new provision would stop money for family planning and…
-
If you listen to the rhetoric about Planned Parenthood from Republican congressmen and legislators, you might think it is the world’s biggest abortion…
-
Michigan legislators in the House and Senate are trying to de-fund Planned Parenthood.Identical bills introduced last week, one in the House and another…
-
Lt. Gov. signs bill making it illegal to profit from sale of fetal tissue – which is already illegalLt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed a bill making it illegal to financially benefit by selling or distributing a fetus or any fetal tissue – a practice…
-
Like their national counterparts, organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan have seen dramatic…