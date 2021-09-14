-
It's a momentous week at the Frederik Meijer Gardens.Its once-tiny corpse flower is now a strapping plant, reaching several feet high, and it's about to…
You could say, it's like something out of "Little Shop of Horrors": a nasty, giant plant that could lead to blistering, scars, even permanent blindness.…
Your backyard may be full of potential wild edibles that you never considered.Lisa Rose is an herbalist, urban farmer and a forager. Her mission is to get…
You'll hear gardeners and growers all over Michigan asking that question as they discover dark and nasty-looking lesions on tomato plants and…
Hundreds of people are expected to be drawn like flies to see and smell a reeking flower in East Lansing this week. “The Latin name for this plant is…
It was 1934. The nation was deep in the Great Depression. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in the White House. William Comstock was Michigan's 33rd…
We have had many conversations on Stateside about invasive species, usually the type with scales and gills, such as Asian carp.Today, we focus on invasive…
Michigan State University researchers are celebrating the marriage of a weed and an algae gene -- and its value as a potential biofuel. The team found…
If you've ever lived in the south, you know kudzu. It's an invasive plant that grows like crazy. Covers highway signs and telephone poles and anything…