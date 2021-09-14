-
Lengthy delays at railroad crossings have been plaguing the city of Plymouth -- including one on Monday, when a CSX-owned freight train held up traffic…
-
The U.S. Women’s Hockey team will play in the IIHF World Championship after all. The team ended their threat of boycotting the tournament after agreeing…
-
For many of us, the holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without the annual viewing of A Christmas Story.The 1983 film follows young Ralphie on his…
-
Put away your smartphone and tablets! Talk face-to-face, play some board games, and connect with one another.That's the message from 3 & Up Lounge in…
-
In the Wayne County city of Plymouth, a group is trying to preserve the last remnant of a factory that was once a deep part of the community - the Daisy…
-
Just over a month ago, I talked about an interesting controversy in the Plymouth-Canton Community School district, a middle-to-upper-middle area of…
-
The Plymouth-Canton school district will not ban Waterland from its Advanced Placement English curriculum.Graham Swift’s novel is the second book this…
-
There’s an interesting controversy going on in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, a middle-class school district in Western Wayne County. It has to do…
-
A high school teacher with Plymouth-Canton Community Schools accused of threatening co-workers has been arraigned on weapons charges. Fifty-two-year-old…