-
Today on Stateside, we revisit how one year of pandemic life has changed our relationships — from close connections, to pod problems, to loved ones lost.…
-
A controversial company will provide some Flint residents with bottled water for the next several months.Nestle has been criticized for its deal to pump…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is being pulled into a conflict between the city of Flint and Governor Snyder related to the end of bottled water…
-
Flint’s mayor is talking about “legal options” after an unsuccessful meeting with Governor Snyder about restarting bottled water distribution.Mayor Karen…
-
Two state lawmakers are asking Michigan’s attorney general to intervene in the decision to end bottled water distribution in Flint.Governor Snyder…
-
After several hectic days, the state has permanently closed four water distribution centers in Flint.Demand for bottled water soared after Gov. Snyder…
-
The Flint city council fell short tonight in an effort to keep the city’s water distribution centers open for another month.The centers are expected to…
-
The Snyder administration is ending state supported bottled water distribution in Flint.The government started distributing bottled water to Flint…
-
Flint’s mayor says a top aide to Governor Snyder is willing to wait for more information before considering cutting funding for bottled water distribution…
-
A top city official admits there has been a “learning curve” after the city of Flint took over bottled water distribution from the state two months…