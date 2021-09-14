-
It was a last-minute, quixotic attempt to make a statement, any statement, about the future of policing in the city of Lansing.On May 17, just before…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday the results of her office's investigation into three separate incidents of alleged police…
Two Michigan Democratic congresswomen are calling on Republicans in the U.S. Senate to take action on legislation on policing.Specifically, Representative…
Police departments across the country already submit use of force reports to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Now, departments in Michigan will be…
Activists took to the streets of Eight Mile Road again Wednesday evening to draw attention to the Detroit area’s racial divisions. Eight Mile has long…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to expand the commission that sets law enforcement training standards. Her order adds the state’s…
Update: Brian Jennings was arrested by Grand Rapids police Thursday afternoon. The Kent County Prosecutor's office initially told Michigan Radio Jennings…
Training in conflict de-escalation and recognizing bias would be required of all law enforcement officers in Michigan under a bill adopted Thursday by the…
The Michigan Sheriffs' Association is condemning the Minneapolis Police Department for the death of George Floyd. In a statement posted on its Facebook…
Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton has released body cam videos showing Sha'Teina Grady El fiercely resisting arrest, including biting a deputy on the…