Effective Tuesday, a Warren police officer was fired for making racist comments on social media.The Warren Police Department confirmed that Anwar Khan's…
Some state House Democrats are proposing a bill package they say would bring transformational change to policing in Michigan.Members of the Michigan…
A twelve bill police reform package goes before a state legislative committee this week.The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committee is expected to…
Tuesday, May 25 marks the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. There are protests and memorial events planned in several Michigan cities to mark the…
Digital tools, which allow people to show one another what’s going on in their lives in real time, have shifted how Americans talk about police brutality…
Today on Stateside, the Ford F-150 Lightning marks the company's first foray into the electric truck market. What should consumers expect? Plus, a new…
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard fears a wave of civil lawsuits if qualified immunity was taken away.Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan RadioEdit |…
Today on Stateside, how activists who took to the streets after the death of Geroge Floyd are feeling after the police officer who killed Floyd was found…
The Michigan State Police says it is working to improve transparency, racial equity, and its relationship with the public, with three new actions. The…
As protests against police brutality toward Black Americans continue across the country and in Detroit, reports that Detroit Police Department officers…