police misconduct

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday the results of her office's investigation into three separate incidents of alleged police…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is proposing statewide changes to policing oversight, to reduce excessive use of force incidents.She says the…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 17 other state AGs in asking Congress to expand federal law to give them "clear statutory authority to…
A woman is suing a Warren police officer with a troubled history for allegedly abusing her while she was in custody.In a federal civil rights lawsuit…
Southwest Michigan resident Melissa McMillan is suing a former Covert Township policeman she says sexually assaulted her in a hotel room while she was…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a former Michigan State Police trooper and three Detroit police officers with a slew of serious crimes,…
The head of the Detroit Police Officer’s Association is facing criminal charges himself.Mark Diaz is charged with malicious destruction of property, a…
The U.S. Department of Justice is “ready to work” with Detroit and other cities to help ease tensions between police and many communities.That was U.S.…
Longtime Detroit community and civil rights activist Ron Scott has died of cancer.Scott headed the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality.He left a…
A Detroit police officer is accused of knowing about a conspiracy to commit murder, then lying to investigators about it.A one-man grand jury indictment…